Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $87.83 Average PT from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($103.19) to €89.00 ($94.68) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($101.06) to €93.00 ($98.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Legrand Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

