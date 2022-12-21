Analysts Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target at $39.57

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNNVF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vonovia from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.19) to €39.00 ($41.49) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Vonovia Stock Down 1.5 %

Vonovia stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

