Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $166.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

VWDRY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

