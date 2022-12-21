Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Price Target at GBX 2,038

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,038 ($24.76).
Several brokerages have commented on WEIR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($24.05) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,661 ($20.18) on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,665.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,555.44. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
