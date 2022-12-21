Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 978 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($11.88).

PSON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.12) to GBX 1,060 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($9.01) to GBX 780 ($9.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 923.60 ($11.22) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 944.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 871.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 588 ($7.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,565.56.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

