Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $166.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $265.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $15,047,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

