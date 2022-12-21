Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $239.43

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.43.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $187.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,689,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Autodesk by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

