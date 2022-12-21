Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 1,961.17

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,961.17 ($23.82).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($34.67) to GBX 1,207 ($14.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.73) to GBX 2,150 ($26.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,196.50 ($14.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,930 ($35.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,279.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,545.58. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 520.22.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.