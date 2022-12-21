Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $41.43

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 474,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $979.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.99.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

