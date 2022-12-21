Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $126.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.