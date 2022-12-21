EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $155.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

