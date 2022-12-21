Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 1327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.
Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $230,115. Insiders own 40.60% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Forrester Research Stock Performance
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 172.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 35.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 89,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
