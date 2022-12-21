Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 8% After Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 14,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 651,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Specifically, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301 in the last three months. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after buying an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

