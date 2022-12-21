Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $138.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $399.10.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,896 shares of company stock worth $41,751,395. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.