Lennox International Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.31.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $244.39 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.70. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

