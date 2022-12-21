Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

WMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,044,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

