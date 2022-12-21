Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

