PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $12.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,789 shares of company stock worth $2,992,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 214.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

