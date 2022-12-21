Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of VTYX opened at $31.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 146,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $4,836,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,974,786 shares in the company, valued at $427,389,450.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,745,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,783,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 146,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $4,836,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,974,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,389,450.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,127 shares of company stock worth $33,424,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,913,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,423,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,674,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

