Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,950 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,950 ($47.98) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.45) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.39) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,115.33 ($49.99).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,629.50 ($44.09) on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,685.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,709.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £82.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,592.50.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($44.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($10,031.78). Insiders have bought a total of 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

