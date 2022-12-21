Atlantic Securities Upgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to “Overweight”

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of WMG opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

