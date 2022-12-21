Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE DAL opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 299.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

