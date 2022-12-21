AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
AMCX opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $44.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
