AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

AMCX opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

