Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.36. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

