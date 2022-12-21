Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.7 %
BECN opened at $55.05 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after buying an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $9,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after buying an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
