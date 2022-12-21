Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

