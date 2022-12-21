Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.