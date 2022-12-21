BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.50

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.
BigCommerce Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.63 on Monday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.41.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
