BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.50

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.63 on Monday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

