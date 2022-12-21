BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $11.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.
BigCommerce Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $635.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $40.43.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
