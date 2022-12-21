BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $11.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

BigCommerce Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $635.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

