BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $11.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $635.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

