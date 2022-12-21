Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $232.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.99. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $17,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

