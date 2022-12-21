Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Raised to $15.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 304.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
