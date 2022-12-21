H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) PT Raised to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEES. B. Riley started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

HEES opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.17.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

