Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

