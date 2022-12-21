Oppenheimer Lowers Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $10.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.8 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.01. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

