Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of HSCS stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

