Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $65,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $177,977.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $65,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,664 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after buying an additional 2,142,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

