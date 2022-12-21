Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $169.46 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.64.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

