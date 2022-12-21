Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 127.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $2.20 on Monday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 93,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $245,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,230,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,620.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 93,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $245,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,230,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,620.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,600,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Humacyte by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

