Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.19 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $70.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
