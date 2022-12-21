Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.19 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $70.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

