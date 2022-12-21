Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $139.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

