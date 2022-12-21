FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Cut by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of VZ opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.