Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $43.19. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Terex shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 1,744 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 318.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

