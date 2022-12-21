Financial Contrast: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Candel Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -13.13%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 1.77 $79.57 million N/A N/A Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 377.84 -$36.12 million ($0.42) -4.05

This table compares Genfit and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genfit and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genfit presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.55%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 507.84%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Genfit.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

