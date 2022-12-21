Head to Head Contrast: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) & Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Ginkgo Bioworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 1.82 -$40.25 million ($2.52) -0.17 Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 10.20 -$1.83 billion ($2.29) -0.72

Profitability

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -2,341.69% -182.13% -139.83% Ginkgo Bioworks -668.49% -85.90% -66.50%

Volatility and Risk

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 1 2 2 0 2.20 Ginkgo Bioworks 1 2 4 0 2.43

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,567.59%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $5.92, indicating a potential upside of 258.71%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

