Head to Head Review: Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axtel and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73%

Risk and Volatility

Axtel has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axtel and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.92 $4.96 billion $1.93 12.54

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axtel and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Axtel.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Axtel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

