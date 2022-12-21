Reviewing Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstone Technologies Group and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Capstone Technologies Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amazon.com 2 2 41 0 2.87

Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $148.65, indicating a potential upside of 74.50%. Given Amazon.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com $469.82 billion 1.85 $33.36 billion $1.09 78.19

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Amazon.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 2.25% 14.44% 4.65%

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.25, indicating that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Capstone Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.