Financial Contrast: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trustmark and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Trustmark currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. Camden National has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.87%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Trustmark.

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Trustmark pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 3.05 $147.37 million $2.14 15.80 Camden National $198.22 million 2.97 $69.01 million $4.23 9.55

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.12% 8.17% 0.76% Camden National 30.39% 13.22% 1.15%

Summary

Camden National beats Trustmark on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

