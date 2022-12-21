Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) & Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and Vivani Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $10.70 million 0.05 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Vivani Medical $3.38 million 3.61 -$8.92 million N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Escalon Medical and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -5.83% -77.30% -12.18% Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Escalon Medical and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 652.69%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Escalon Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Rating)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Rating)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.