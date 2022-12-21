Analyzing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 20,359.22 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.15 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 0.86 -$7.32 million ($0.51) -1.59

Profitability

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fisker and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64% Vicinity Motor -100.71% -49.26% -30.09%

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 107.84%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

