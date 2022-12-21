Financial Analysis: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) vs. Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ozon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -27.03% -642.17% -30.83% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kidpik 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ozon and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ozon currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.28%. Kidpik has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 921.90%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Ozon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ozon and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.45) -2.61 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.24 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.65

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kidpik beats Ozon on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

(Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Kidpik

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.