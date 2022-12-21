Analysts Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) PT at 6.66

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 6.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $8,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 2,378,079 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 126.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,142,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at 2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.52. SmartRent has a twelve month low of 2.14 and a twelve month high of 10.60.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 44.20 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. Equities research analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

